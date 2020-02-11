Fatal accident involving large platform stops SB 15 motorway at Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) – A fatal accident involving a large platform and a motorcycle closed all lanes south on 15 Freeway at Rancho Cucamonga, officials said.

The accident occurred on the south side of the highway, near 4th Street, at around 11:34 pm Monday. The lanes were still closed Tuesday morning.

Rancho Cucagmonga battalion chief Rick Snawder said the motorcycle collided with the big rig, which then caught fire. At least one person was dead.

The video of the scene shows the cabin of the big rig engulfed in flames. Up to three fire trucks helped put out the fire.

The accident caused fuel to leak into the storm sewers, officials said.

The identity of the victim was not known and the date of reopening of the tracks was unclear.

Traffic was diverted on Foothill Boulevard.

UNDER DEVELOPMENT: We will be adding more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.