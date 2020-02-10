Fatal accident: Singaporean tourist Dalbert Tin will pay $ 28,000 for his death

A Singaporean tourist who was driving on the wrong side of the road when he caused an accident that left a woman in Queenstown is ordered to pay nearly $ 30,000 in compensation.

Dalbert Tin, 29, was driving a rental car to central Queenstown at Frankton Rd on January 14, when he crossed the center line, hit a motorcyclist and hit Noelene Tait’s car.

Tait, 84, died at the scene, motorcyclist Glen Cherry of Cromwell was seriously injured in the leg and Tin’s wife – who was sleeping in the passenger seat – was also injured.

He is appearing today in Queenstown District Court for conviction after pleading guilty to three counts when he appeared before Justice Russell Walker in Queenstown District Court on January 27.

It was reckless driving causing Tait’s death, reckless driving causing injury to Cherry and reckless driving causing injury to Mei Chiee Koo, 30.

In court today, Justice Brandts-Giesen disqualified Tin for 15 months and ordered that he should not drive in New Zealand until he has completed a driving test.

Tin was ordered to pay $ 7,390 in compensation to Tait’s family for the funeral expenses and $ 2,000 for the emotional distress.

He was also ordered to pay $ 15,450 in compensation to Cherry and $ 4,000 for non-pecuniary damage.

He had to pay a repair of $ 8,000 immediately, two-thirds to Cherry and the balance to Tait’s family.

The total amount is $ 28,840, and the remaining repair is payable at the rate of $ 300 per month.

Prosecutor Dan Andrew said at the previous hearing that Tin was driving a rental car at 70 km / h when he crossed the center line and on the way to Cherry, who “took evasive action by turning to the left”.

A lack of space between Tin’s car and the side of the road meant that Cherry couldn’t avoid a collision.

Tin’s car hit him in the right leg, causing him to tip over his handlebars onto the road.

Tin’s vehicle then collided head-on with Tait’s car. No vehicle showed signs of braking before impact.

Tait died on the scene.

Koo was thrown forward, suffering leg injuries and abdominal pain.

The accused told police that he “did not know why he was in the opposite lane,” said Constable Andrew.

Justice Walker maintained Tin’s bail and sent him back for conviction on February 10.

Tin was visiting New Zealand with his wife on a tourist visa.

Tait was one of the first members of the Arrow Miners gang and was previously a nurse at Kew Hospital in Invercargill.

Longtime friend Peter Doyle of Queenstown said the violinist was one of the first members of the Arrowtown-based Arrow Miners Band.

She had lived in Queenstown for about 30 years after moving from Invercargill, where she was a long-time nurse at Kew Hospital, now Southland Hospital.

Irish music was “her big problem” and she often performed at Irish Fork and Tap music evenings on Wednesdays, and was a regular performer at Bupa and Abbeyfield retirement homes.

“It was a difficult thing because, although she is 84 years old, she used to say,” I’m going down and do something for the old folks, “” said Doyle.

“She was probably older than most of them.”

.