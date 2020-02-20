[fatal-crash-closes-i-4-exit-ramp-in-plant-city]

Posted:
/ Updated:
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash has temporarily closed an exit ramp for Interstate 4 in Plant City.
According to police, the crash happened at the westbound Park Road exit of I-4, which is exit 22.
Northbound traffic on Park Road has been reduced to one lane, which is to turn only onto westbound I-4.
No other information has been released at this time.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
