Posted: Mar three, 2020 / 08: 12 AM PST / Up-to-date: Mar three, 2020 / 08: 34 AM PST

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Freeway Patrol reports a fatal crash involving a huge rig and two vehciles on 7th Standard Highway at Wasco Avenue.

The Kern County Fireplace Section, Kern County Sheriff’s Office environment and CHP are all doing the job in the place.

At this time, the roadway is shut.

It is unfamiliar how lots of are deceased.