fatal-crash-on-i-57-shuts-down-southbound-lanes-at-127th

Southbound lanes on Interstate 57 ended up shut Friday morning at 127th Road after a lethal crash in south suburban Calumet Park.

Two autos collided about 2: 06 a.m. in the southbound express lanes near 127th Road, Illinois State Police stated. Just one of the automobiles went off the road, landed on train tracks and caught fireplace.

A person individual was pronounced lifeless, state law enforcement mentioned. The Cook dinner County clinical examiner’s place of work has not released facts about the dying.

The southbound lanes keep on being closed from 127th Street to 147th Avenue as authorities continue on to examine, point out police stated.