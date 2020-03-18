Fatal Florida Boulevard crash kills 1, driver arrested for OWI, vehicular homicide

Police report arresting 19-yr-old Lester Tejada for having driving the wheel just after consuming alcohol and triggering a deadly crash on Florida Blvd.

Picture: Baton Rouge Police (mugshot)

BATON ROUGE – Police say a 19-year-previous gentleman who bought guiding the wheel after consuming liquor and triggered a deadly crash has been arrested.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department report that Lester Tejada was rushing while driving a 2015 Chrysler on a Saturday night time (February 8).

The 19-calendar year-old allegedly approached the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Inexperienced Oak Generate as the visitors mild turned purple.

Tejada reportedly explained to police he tried out to hit the brakes “but they did not work.”

In accordance to an formal report, just after careening by the pink light-weight and hitting a 2018 Honda Civic, Tejada crashed into a metallic visitors sign pole in the centre median.

Police say the crash killed the entrance passenger in Tejada’s car, a individual discovered as Moises Lanza.

Lanza died on the scene and the other two travellers in Tejada’s car or truck suffered reasonable injuries.

Authorities say these two, who were being in the Chrysler’s backseat at the time of the crash, ended up taken to an space hospital for treatment method.

In accordance to a police report, a take a look at of Tejada’s blood alcoholic beverages level (BAC) discovered that he’d been drinking he had a BAC of .10%, which is around the authorized restrict of .08%.

He was also reportedly functioning a vehicle without having either a driver’s license or motor vehicle insurance.

Tejada was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on many charges, which include reckless operation, dashing, vehicular homicide, and operating a auto even though intoxicated.

