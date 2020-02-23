[fatal-hit-and-operate-in-east-bakersfield]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– A fatal strike-and-operate accident leaves a person man lifeless in East Bakersfield, Sunday early morning.

According to Lieutenant Ollague from the Kern County Sheriff’s Business, Marco Antonio Garcia, 34 , was struck by the car or truck at 12: 35 a.m. Sunday on Edison Freeway, east of the Mount Vernon overpass.

Ollague says Garcia died at the scene as a final result of his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Calfornia Freeway Patrol is investigating this circumstance.

Any one with more info is urged to simply call Bakersfield CHP at (661) 396-6600.