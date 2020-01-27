Fatalities reached 80 Chinese news

The corona virus is being watched cautiously around the world, as it has spread faster in China to date, with 80 deaths, while the U.S. consulate in the city’s epicenter has announced that it will evacuate its personnel and some individuals on board a charter flight ,

The last numbers reported this morning also had the number of confirmed cases at 2,744.

China’s health minister said the country is entering a “crucial stage” as “the virus’s ability to spread appears to be increasing.”

Ma Xiaowei declined to estimate how long it would take to get the situation under control, but said that travel restrictions and other stringent measures should bring results “at the lowest cost and fastest speed”.

Medical care is unloaded at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus. (AP)

President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a serious one, saying the government is stepping up efforts to cut travel and public gatherings while bringing medical personnel and supplies to the city in the center of the crisis-stricken city of Wuhan, which remains locked without flights , Trains or buses in or out.

The epidemic brought back memories of the SARS outbreak, which originated in China and claimed nearly 800 lives when it spread throughout the world in 2002 and 2003. It spread during China’s busiest travel season, when millions of people crossed the country or moved abroad on Lunar New Year.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macau. A small number of cases have been found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia.

The United States has confirmed cases in Washington, Chicago, Southern California and Arizona. Canada said it discovered its first case, a man in his fifties who was in Wuhan before flying to Toronto. Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea each reported one new case, while Thailand reported three new cases.

People wear face masks when sitting in the emergency room of a Taiwan hospital. The country has reported four cases. (AP)

A message from the US embassy in Beijing said that the capacity to transport US citizens on a Tuesday flight from Wuhan to San Francisco was limited. If there were not enough seats, priority would be given to people “at higher risk for corona viruses”.

The French consulate also considered evacuating its nationals from the city. It is said to be working on organizing a bus service to help French citizens leave Wuhan.

Japan has also made preparations to fly its nationals out of Wuhan.

Chinese travel agencies have been advised to stop all group travel, and there is growing concern about the potential impact of millions of people returning to the cities after Thursday’s New Year holidays end.

According to China’s National Health Commission, anyone arriving from Wuhan must now register with local health stations and quarantine for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

Beijing has decided to postpone the start of classes after the end of the New Year holidays, the official Beijing Daily reported on its website. This will extend to all schools in the capital, from kindergartens to universities.

Hong Kong announced similar measures on Saturday, and on Sunday two of the area’s biggest attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, announced they were closed for the time being.