Fatboy Slim will play in Melbourne next week

Because if there’s one thing that’s better than a long weekend, it’s a long week. Fatboy Slim has just announced a very special return to Melbourne’s spiritual home without sun and amazing thirst, Revolver Upstairs.

The iconic dance hall and the only true epicenter of the Pingers will host the legendary producer in a very special, unique DJ set next Tuesday evening.

The performance is a special Bushfire charity show, in which all proceeds from the performance benefit the Australian Red Cross and Wildlife Victoria.

The legendary DJ is already in Australia and starts tonight with a long-awaited tour at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne’s Botanical Gardens. That means this Revs show is definitely the smallest venue you’ll likely ever see it in.

Fatboy Slim will put on a 2-hour DJ set at night and is expected to be supported by regular Revolver guests Jmcee. Luke McD. sunshine. market memories, and The trip,

The show goes down this Tuesday, January 28th. Initial release tickets are available now for $ 30. If you ask us about it, that’s perfectly fine. Tickets for the second publication will be made available at the door in the evening and are valid until they are sold out.

You can get all pre-sale information from the show’s EventBrite page here.

I honestly mean, there really is no better reason to stop working on a Tuesday, go to a casual performance, and get away from the venue sometime on Friday with dim eyes. After all, it’s for a really, really good purpose.