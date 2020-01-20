Father, a 4-year-old son, shot in the head during an obvious accidental shooting

BLOOMINGTON, IND. – A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he and his father sustained gunshot wounds on Sunday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, MPs responded to a call on January 19 regarding a gunshot wound.

Police said the respondent MPs found an adult man and boy with gunshot wounds on the head when they arrived.

A preliminary investigation by detectives revealed that a 36-year-old man with a hidden pistol on his back was playing on a bed with his 4-year-old son.

Police said while the two were playing, the gun fell from the father’s person and a shot was fired that hit both the father and the 4-year-old in the head.

The father and son were brought to the IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The father was a lifelong IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis and the police said he was expected to recover.

The 4-year-old was lifelong in the Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and is still in the intensive care unit.

Police said there is an active investigation into the details of how the weapon was released.

