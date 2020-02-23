[father-and-son-arrested-in-connection-to-fresno-homicide-from-january]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Fresno Police office has arrested 43-year-previous Jesus Serena Sr. and his son, 23-calendar year-old Jesse Serena Jr., in relationship to a homicide from January.

Authorities say Florentino Higuera was murdered on January 11 when someone fired at his property on the 3800 block of East McKenzie.

Shotspotter alerted officers to the household just after it documented 6 pictures were being fired in the place. Higuera suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and afterwards died at the healthcare facility.

This was the second murder of 2020 in Fresno, in accordance to authorities.

Authorities say they are not releasing a motive for the shooting, but they mentioned it was not a random capturing and that Higuera was not the supposed goal.