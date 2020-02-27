father-and-son-connected-to-fresno-murder-from-january-face-choose

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Forty-a few-year previous Jesus Serena Sr. and his son, 23-year-aged Jesse Serena Jr., confronted a decide Wednesday for the 1st time due to the fact their arrest on suspicion of killing 43-12 months-outdated Florentino “Plucky” Higuera in a Southeast Fresno capturing.

We were being not allowed to display their faces in court docket but, there are their booking photographs immediately after detectives say they fully commited the second homicide in the city this year.

Police are not releasing a motive, but the victim’s wife believes she is aware of what took place.

“So far, what I know was that my husband was there to help his buddy, and they arrived to the household and as my spouse walks, in they commenced firing through the door,” Angela Higuera, Florentino’s late spouse.

Higuera was hit five times in the upper physique, but investigators do not imagine he was the intended concentrate on when officers responded to a Shotspotter connect with in close proximity to McKenzie Avenue and Ninth Street previous month.

“All he realized was that his mate was in danger, and he was just heading about there to guard him,” Angela stated.

According to the victim’s spouse, Plucky only went to his friend’s house that Saturday afternoon to attempt and tranquil the condition.

“He by no means meant for it to be any gunplay at all,” Angela claimed. “He went unarmed.”

Higuera’s spouse admits Plucky was a former gang member but walked away from that existence just about a 10 years back. The two have been married for nine decades.

Plucky leaves powering four children and two grandchildren, which include a a person-year-outdated daughter.

“Even if it wasn’t his little ones, he was a excellent dad,” Angela explained. “Uncle Plucky, or Plucky, was there for everybody’s little ones.”

Serena Sr. and Jr. will be back again in courtroom for their arraignment on March 5.