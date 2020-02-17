[Father and son — Republican and Democrat — speak on candidacies for twenty first Congressional District]

A father and son have set their hats into the ring for the 21st Congressional District seat. Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a Republican, and Ricardo “Ricky” De La Fuente, a Democrat hope to supply voters a unique standpoint in the race.

The 21st Congressional District features Arvin to the south, pieces of Bakersfield, Delano, Wasco, segments of Tulare and Kings Counties, and a sliver of Fresno County.

Even though the senior De La Fuente and his son technically are likely up towards just about every other, they say they entered the race to give voters an different to Republican applicant, former 3-term Congressman David Valadao (R-Hanford), and Democratic candidate incumbent Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno).

“The technique is broken since all persons in congress treatment about is obtaining re-elected,” reported the senior De La Fuente.

“I think any individual can do a far better task than the latest elected officials,” claimed the son. “I want to get in because I experience like we want to deliver the final results that our communities have earned. We will need motion, no more converse,” he ongoing.

“We want orgullo latino. We require orgulla latina,” the elder De La Fuente stated in Spanish, translated in English to “Latinx pride.”

“We have to have to have part models for the Hispanic group. The 21st district is more than 70 % Hispanic. It is incredible that there was not Republican prospect which is Hispanic that is working, or one particular Hispanic Democrat which is running. The two sides — Republican or Democrat — there’s not one Hispanic. Man or female. We require to have additional representation.”

Father and son have been born in San Diego, exactly where they are living right now. The elder De La Fuente is a millionaire who acquired his dollars in genuine estate enhancement. He also owned of dozens of automobile dealerships through his profession. His 30-year-aged son is a self-described entrepreneur who operates with his father.

Politically, both equally have their eyes set on a lot more than just the 21st district. The elder De La Fuente, who ran for U.S. Senate in 9 states for the duration of the 2018 election, is running for president as a Republican and as an American Independent, not to be puzzled with no celebration choice. He has certified for the ballot in 17 states, together with California.

“I hope you vote for me for president,” De La Fuente said. “I would like to generally get as a lot votes as I can to demonstrate that we’re not united with trump. On the contrary, we require anyone with popular decency, and any individual that has a little superior character.

Beforehand, the young De La Fuente ran for Congress in many states, including Florida. This time all-around, he’s also jogging for a seat in Texas. Even so, equally insist they care about the 21st. Both prioritized h2o as a single of their best problems, and described why they selected to run in the Central Valley.

“I was on the lookout to see [which district] is the most competitive,” stated the youthful De La Fuente. “When I was hunting at the 21st Congressional District, [I noticed] Congressional Candidates TJ Cox, David Valadao are neither Hispanic. So I assumed an individual requires to operate.”

His dad shared a related sentiment.

“I could operate for any of the 53 congressional districts. But importantly, [in] the 21st, it is shameful it does not have a Hispanic or Hispana (SIC) agent,” De La Fuente explained.

As for irrespective of whether they believe they can gain, the elder De La Fuente acknowledged his son has a improved chance than his father.

“I actually come to feel the district is likely to go Democrat,” the father reported. “It’s going to essentially to be Mr. Cox or my son…Elect my son. He’s Harvard-educated, he speaks 14 languages, 8 fluently. He would make a gorgeous, gorgeous congressman.”

De La Fuente’s son echoed his father’s supportive message.

“We want some young, climbing leaders. And I imagine I can be that voice.”

A prospect does not need to live in the district to run. The structure needs only a member of congress stay in the point out he or she represents.

The top two vote-getters in this race will progress to the common election this November.

Primary election day is march third.