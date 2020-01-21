Father attacked the son’s opponent during the wrestling match

Photo: WFMY

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – A North Carolina man was charged with assault after suing the mat in a high school wrestling match and attacking his son’s opponent.

Barry Lee Jones from Harrisburg was charged on Saturday with the Kannapolis Police Department for simple assault and disorderly behavior. He is accused of attacking a student from Southeast Guilford High School who opposed his son, a student from Hickory Ridge High School.

The game video shows the opponent lifting Jones’ son and throwing him upside down on the mat before Jones comes in and attacks the teenager. The referee had signaled to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association that the move of the athlete from Southeast Guilford was illegal.

None of the students were seriously injured, the police said.

The parents of the Hickory Ridge Wrestling Team apologized to the wrestlers and administrators of Southeast Guilford in a Facebook post and said that the “unimaginable” actions of the parents had “shocked, horrified and disbelieved” them. Hickory Ridge administrators have not publicly commented on this.

In an interview with WGHP-TV, the superintendent of Guilford County Schools thanked the parents who apologized for the “unfortunate” incident.

“It just shows a society where I sometimes feel like we’re just losing everything appropriate,” said superintendent Sharon Contreras.