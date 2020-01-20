Father attacks his son’s opponent in high school wrestling match

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WGHP) – A father was arrested and charged after attacking a high school wrestler during a match.

Barry Lee Jones from Harrisburg was arrested on Saturday. He was charged with simple assault and disorderly behavior.

The teenager he came up against was from Southeast Guilford High School and was wrestling with Jones’ son, a student at Hickory Ridge High School.

Jones was processed in Cabarrus County Prison and received a $ 1,000 secured bond.

The SGHS student was not injured.

According to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the expert made hand signals on the mat at the time of the incident to describe the SGHS student’s movement as illegal.

The Southeast Guilford High School wrestling trainer and headmaster declined to comment.

WGHOP has contacted Guilford County Schools to comment, but has not yet received a response.

LAST STORIES: