Father hit kids World News

A Dutch court has imprisoned a father who has been accused of cutting off his children from the outside world for years and physically abusing them for another three months.

The public prosecutor’s opening commentary for the pre-trial hearing in the northern city of Assen painted a picture of a deeply religious man who saw his family as “chosen by God” and did everything within his power – including physical beatings and other punishments – to keep them from to succumb to what he considered to be malicious external influences.

The judges ordered both the Dutch father and a suspected accomplice to remain in custody while the case continues.

The small group of buildings according to a family group lived in Ruinerwold, 130 kilometers northeast of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. (AP / AAP)

The case attracted worldwide attention last October when the police discovered the father and six of his children in a remote farmhouse in the east of the Netherlands, 130 kilometers northeast of Amsterdam, after one of the sons raised the alarm. The prosecutor described the children as young adults.

The 67-year-old father, who was only identified as Gerrit Jan van D., was not in court for Tuesday’s hearing. He is reported to be in a prison hospital and unable to speak after a stroke a few years ago.

Despite this disability, the prosecutor said, he was able to isolate his children from the outside world. He is also accused of attacking her – two sexually. Prosecutors said statements by the children and a diary kept by the father support these claims.

In a statement, prosecutors said the father’s “words and actions” prevented his children from leaving. The children’s mother died years ago.

Media gather in front of the court, where the first hearing in criminal proceedings against the main suspect Gerrit Jan van D. and the Austrian tenant and artisan Josef B. takes place in the Ruinerwold case in Assen, Netherlands (AP).

The father traveled through a number of Dutch cities, kept his six youngest children isolated from the outside world from birth, and did not register them with the local authorities, as required by Dutch law.

“Actually, they did not exist,” said the prosecutor’s statement.

The oldest three of the nine children were allowed to attend school – even though they were not allowed to go to school trips or parties. They later left the family’s isolated existence.

Prosecutors said the father told the children that outside influences would “make them unclean” and threaten their status as “God’s elect”.

“If you find out at a young age without being able to get to know the outside world in freedom and find out what you believe in, you don’t really have to be locked up to prevent yourself from leaving,” the prosecutor said. “Everything that is repeated to you and what you experience acts as a visual lock.”

A drone photo of the courtyard where a father and six children lived in Ruinerwold, the Netherlands, on October 15, 2019. The family lived in the basement for years and waited for the “end of time”. (AAP)

Prosecutors said the father abused the children “by beating, stamping, kicking, depriving them of food and drink, and preventing them from receiving the necessary medical or mental care.”

The prosecutor also accuses the father of sexually abusing two of the three children who left the family home from 2002 to 2008.

An Austrian named Josef B., who rented the farmhouse in the village of Ruinerwold to his father, who brought family food and helped to maintain the vegetable garden of the farm, appeared in court on Tuesday. He is accused of complicitly isolating the family and depriving the six youngest siblings of their freedom.

“Without suspect B. this could not have happened,” said the prosecutor.

The six youngest members of the family are held in an unknown location.