[father-of-4-youngsters-killed-by-an-alleged-drunk-driver]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Garcia household is living a severe fact.

“It’s difficult to procedure,” said Jose Luis Huesca, Marco Antonio Garcia’s brother. “Me and his young children, we’re not executing okay.”

Four young children ripped of their father, 34-12 months-outdated Marco Antonio Garcia just after he was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

“Drinking and driving are not suitable, but regrettably people even now do it and these are matters that happen when they do it,” said Huesca. “And this time it is my family [that it happened to.]”

Sunday night time, Garcia, his father, and his brother went out for a consume and a sport of pool.

Huesca suggests they used about an hour at Billar España, below the Mount Vernon overpass on Edison Highway. Their father wasn’t emotion nicely, so they resolved to head property he explained. Huesca remembers the a few left the bar and walked toward the automobile parked specifically throughout the street.

“I crossed with my father, keeping my dad, wondering that he was ideal behind me,” stated Huesca. “When we finished crossing, I kept searching close to for him, but he was not there.”

Huesca went back to test and uncover his brother but experienced no luck.

“When I arrived back, I observed law enforcement, but they were being type of considerably from me, so I did not truly pay awareness,” stated Huesca. “I just wanted to get my brother and leave. It never crossed my thoughts that it was him, that they had been picking up his system.”

They waited right until the bar shut. Nevertheless no signal of Garcia. The two received a journey house.

“When we received household, the coroner’s business sent someone to convey to us that he acquired run more than.”

Garcia was struck and killed when crossing Edison Freeway. The driver took off but 25-yr-aged Jonathan Lopez was arrested for DUI and felony strike and operate.

Just 4 months in the past, an additional pedestrian was hit and killed in this space. And, eight months right before that, a block away, a 3rd pedestrian hit and killed. Both equally these crashes involved DUI motorists.

Garcia’s household suggests part of the problem is also the absence of lights in the place.

A gofundme has been set up to enable with Garcia’s funeral expenditures.