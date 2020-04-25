Father Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends a message to Arsenal’s striker via Chelsea’s transfer link

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may leave Arsenal at the end of the season (Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father apparently urges Arsenal’s striker to sign a new contract after he is associated with moving to Chelsea.

The 30-year-old will only have 12 months until the end of his current contract with Sagittarius this summer, which means he can potentially go on a free transfer next year if no new agreement is reached.

Reports on Friday said Chelsea are in a race to sign a contract with Aubameyang, and the club believes Arsenal will be forced to sell a forward contract in the next transfer window.

But Aubameyang’s father seems willing to have his son extend his stay with Mikel Arteta, judging by his latest post on Instagram.

Father Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang called on his son to sign a new contract (Instagram)

In the post shared by Pierre-Francois Aubameyang, the signature of the attacker signing his first contract with Arsenal was signed: “You know what you must do, brother @ aubameyang97.”

advertisement

advertisement

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund under a £ 56m deal in January 2018, Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 97 matches for Arsenal.

More: football



Ed Woodward, head of Man Utd, questions the transfer of Jadon Sancho’s large money

Roy Keane hits Sir Alex Ferguson and Man Utd in the ranks of players’ pay cuts

Arsenal decides to transfer Aubameyang after Chelsea enters the race

Arteta emphasized that he would do “as much as he can” to convince Aubameyang to stay in the club.

But Arsenal is apparently not willing to offer his star attacker a significant increase over his current £ 200,000 contract per week.

Follow Metro Sport on our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can find more stories like this on our sports website.

advertisement

advertisement