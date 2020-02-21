[Father proposes Preemie’s mom outside the house the neonatal intensive treatment device in Dallas – Up Information Details Dallas / Fort Truly worth]

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two-thirty day period-previous Josie Jones went property with her mother and father on Friday immediately after nearly two months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Dallas.

She was born on December 30, 2019 at 29 months, weighing just about a few lbs ..

But before he went property, his father Dalton Jones had a shock for Josie’s mother, Lacy McQuagge of Purple Oak.

Dad proposes relationship to his mother exterior the NICU (credit rating: Methodist Dallas Healthcare Middle).

He proposed in the NICU with his kinfolk and nurses of the NICU sharing the fascinating moment.

Lacy stated “of course!”

“Congratulations to the happy pair and the sweet baby Josie,” the clinic reported in a push release.