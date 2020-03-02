father-shoots-son-in-evident-murder-suicide-at-hanford-residence

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) — Hanford police detectives are investigating just after a father shot his son, then himself at home in Hanford Monday morning.

Officers responded to the residence on West Cortner Road in the vicinity of Bryce Way at all over seven: 20 am.

Observe: Hanford law enforcement detect guy and kid uncovered shot in home

Investigators say they located 33-yr-old Victor Gomes dead from an evident self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Soon just after, officers observed Gomes’ son, 10-year-old Wyand Gomes, who had been shot. The boy was rushed to Adventist Clinical Heart, in which he died from his accidents.

Hanford PD: “Unfortunately, we do not have any data that would indicate if there was a substantial or triggering party to this incident. We are nevertheless actively investigating and will do all the things in our energy to deliver answers to the family.” @ABC30 — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) March 2, 2020

Hanford law enforcement say the previous speak to they experienced with Gomes was in 2018 for the duration of a boy or girl custody exchange. Prior to that, in Oct 2016, it was noted that Gomes was suicidal and experienced a gun.

Officers say Wyand’s mother labored with the district attorney to get a “superior situation purchase” to give her complete custody. Law enforcement say Gomes was only allowed supervised visitations with his son.

Gomes was also demanded to surrender his firearm to law enforcement. Officers say the gun made use of in Monday’s shooting was acquired by Gomes in 2017.

This is a creating story.