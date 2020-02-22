[Father with 4 pictures and killed in a conference in Pacoima – Up Information Info Los Angeles]

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – One particular man died and yet another was wounded all through a shooting at a conference in a house in Pacoima early Saturday.

Omar Medina, a horse and married coach, father of 4 little ones, was pronounced lifeless at the scene. A contact to raise resources Go Fund Me has been established to assist your spouse and children.

The other victim was transported to a hospital and is in steady situation, in accordance to police. The taking pictures happened in the 12700 block of Montague Road.

%MINIFYHTML3d26dfb2b69b306c9b8674d865b17c0611% %MINIFYHTML3d26dfb2b69b306c9b8674d865b17c0612%

There is however no information about the suspect.