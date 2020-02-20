[fatherhood-initiative-assists-young-dads-study-the-artwork-of-parenting]

CHICAGO — A fatherhood initiative on Chicago’s South Side is supporting youthful fathers find out the expertise to improved guidance their young children and their communities.

Sheldon Smith founded The Dovetail Project soon after he turned a youthful father himself.

“The myth is that a good deal of African American fathers are not included in their children’s life,” reported Smith, who has a 10-12 months-previous daughter. “Our application is a 100% volunteer-centered initiative. These youthful adult men arrive just about every 7 days, when a 7 days. Not since they are mandated. Not because we tell them to. Not due to the fact we force them to. This is something that they genuinely want.”

Smith reported the system teaches parenting and daily life techniques, as properly as felony avenue law, to African American fathers between the ages of 17-24.

“When fathers entire the plan, they acquire a position, a GED or trade, together with a $450 stipend,” he mentioned.

Smith claimed the program serves 120 fathers a 12 months.

“For us, it is not about quantities. It is seriously about impacting 1 family at a time,” he mentioned.

For far more information and facts on the Dovetail Venture, visit the program’s web page at thedovetailproject.org.