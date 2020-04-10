Fauci on Trump May 1 date to open Country: Virus Decides

CNN Alisyn Camerota asked the expert of the special group of the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci for the President Donald Terb Aiming to reopen businesses on May 1st was mentioned and quickly reminded viewers that the virus will decide when this will happen.

Trump is reportedly looking for a plan to rebuild businesses by May 1 and Friday morning on CNN’s new day, Camerota asked Fauci about that date.

After asking if Americans would need to bring “immunity certificates” one day (“This is possible” was Fauci’s response), Camerota told Fauci that Trump was “monitoring the date of May 1” to reopen operations. and asked “Who is overseeing this? Is there anyone who is coordinating the plan to restart the country? “

Fauci said the working group and FEMA are studying the issue, but that everyone is talking about Trump and the vice president. Mike Pence, and the “decision will be made at this level”.

But when Camerota asked Fauci “Are you happy with the date of May 1?”, Fauci told her the virus was deciding.

“Well, as I’ve said so many times, Alisyn, the type of virus, decides whether or not it will be suitable for opening or not,” Fauci said, noting that while there are currently some “favorable signs”, it would be wrong. “get out there early and end up in the same situation.”

He also advised the country to reopen “gradually” when conditions allow.

