Fauci Says He Hopes We Will Go To ‘Normalization’ By Summer

Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said that he hoped the US could return to normal in the summer but warned that it depended on existing mitigation measures.

In Thursday’s interview with CBS This Morning, Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked if he could “imagine” that Americans would be at the beach and hold social gatherings as usual in the summer, based on current modeling this is a coronavirus pandemic. Public health officials expressed cautious optimism that this might happen.

“That can be on the card and I say carefully,” Fauci said, “because as I said, when we do that, when we pull back and try to open the country … we must be prepared that when the infection starts to look hindsight again that we have a very aggressive and effective way to identify, isolate, trace and make sure we don’t have the nails we see now. “

When asked by @TonyDokoupil if he could imagine a summer where we would return to the beach, celebrations, etc., Dr. Fauci said yes, “if we do the things we need to do to prevent awakening” and “identify, isolate, contact, track,” to avoid future spikes. pic.twitter.com/FBExwKcjrY

– CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 9, 2020

“So the answer to your question is yes, if we do the things we need to do to prevent revival,” Fauci said. He also suggested that some steps towards normalization could begin at the end of the month, but health officials noted that this would not be like “the light switch you turned on and off.”

The strict federal social distance guidelines proposed by the White House currently only apply until April 30, but can potentially be extended. Some local leaders and health officials have anticipated that the spread of the pandemic could continue longer than recommended by current federal guidelines. The Governor of Virginia has imposed a stay-at-home order that is valid until June 10.

Before extending long-distance social guidelines to April, President Donald Trump had suggested that the economy could be fully reopened soon after Easter. But many health experts quickly criticized the suggestion, noting that modeling suggested a new coronavirus outbreak would peak in mid-April. Now administration officials suggest they hope to start reopening the economy in four to eight weeks.

“I know the president is very concerned about how we can reopen the economic parts,” Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business on Tuesday. He suggested that some parts of the country could be reopened more quickly than others, noting that areas such as New York were devastated by the pandemic.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow also told Politico this week that he believed “that in the next four to eight weeks we will be able to reopen the economy and that the strength of the virus will be substantially reduced and we will be able to smooth it out.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listened to President Donald Trump speak to reporters after the Coronavirus Task Force meeting at the White House on April 7 in Washington, D.C.

Somodevilla / Getty chip

Many health experts and medical practitioners have warned, as Fauci did, that the corona virus can create a resurgence even if the US gets a number of new infections and controlled deaths in the short term. Vaccines for new viruses are not expected for at least one year, which means mitigation measures will be needed to prevent further outbreaks.

The Chinese government has begun to lift the strict locking measures imposed on Wuhan, where the first coronavirus case was discovered. The city was previously seen as the center of global spread, but now the US is far beyond China in the number of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, China moved this week to lock up Suifenhe, a city in the northernmost province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, where it saw a spike in new cases.

As of Thursday morning, the US had more than 430,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of these, more than 14,800 have died while more than 24,000 have recovered.