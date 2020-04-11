Fauci Says ‘Real Level of Normality’ Might Come in November when New York COVID-19 Accepts ICU for the First Time

Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said the country could return to “normality levels” in the fall.

Doctors and immunologists made comments on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour on Friday night.

Asked by host Brian Williams whether in November voters will be able to participate in the upcoming presidential election, Fauci said that while this is not his area of ​​expertise, “I hope that in November we will have things under control so we can have normal levels that are in fact. “

Fauci made estimates as the country continues to lead the world in the reported COVID-19 case, with more than half a million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in downtown Wuhan in China late last year, more than 18,000 people have died in the US due to diseases caused by the new corona virus. In the past 24 hours, the US became the first country to report more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths a day.

Worldwide, more than 1.6 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, nearly 103,000 people have died, and more than 377,040 are known to have recovered. As shown on the Statista map below, coronavirus has reached every continent except Antarctica.

A graph provided by Statista shows the global spread of the new corona virus as early as April 9. More than 1.5 million people have suffered, more than 346,000 of them have recovered and more than 93,000 of them have died.

Statista

In hard-hit New York, more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 than any other country outside the US. Trying to dampen tragic figures with a glimmer of hope, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily press conference on Friday that following a high note on Wednesday, fewer than 22 people died on Thursday at 777.

“Leveling off the number of lives lost is (a) a rather hopeful sign,” he said.

Earlier this week, the governor said it appeared that the action taken to overcome COVID-19 was “leveling the curve so far,” but warned of letting the risk of seeing the numbers worsen again.

On Friday, Cuomo said there was a “dramatic decline” in an average of three days of hospitalization, although the change did not decrease relative to Thursday. ICU admission fell “for the first time since we began this intense journey,” he said.

That day, President Donald Trump told the White House coronavirus press conference that deciding how and when to reopen the economy would be one of the hardest he had ever made.

“I don’t know that I have a bigger decision. But I will surround myself with big thinkers. Not only big thinkers, but the biggest thinkers in various businesses, including political business and reason,” Trump said.

“And we will make a decision, and hopefully it will be the right decision.”

