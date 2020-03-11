Faugheen bets on more Festival glory

There will be no better known winner at this year’s Cheltenham Festival than Faugheen if he manages to reach the Cotswolds for the third time in pursuit of Marsh’s rookies on Thursday.

It’s been six years since Willie Mullins-trained superstar delighted favorite sponsors at Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle, and 12 months later drove home one-two-three for the champion Irish coach at Champion Hurdle.

During the interim there were some bumps in the road. In fact, it looked like a glorious career could have ended after he was arrested with a heart problem at Aintree last spring.

But Mullins’ decision not only to bring his 12-year-old son back this season, but also to send him over the fence, is inspired, as Faugheen is rolling back the years with a hat-trick of victories, including emotional success at Leopardstown in last month.

As expected, the ties took time to decide if returning to Prestbury Park was the right thing at this last stage of Faugheen’s career, but Mullins could see no reason not to let him take the risk.

He said: “He’s been in great shape since Christmas, doing everything properly.

“He has won his return ticket to the Festival by winning two Class One races en route to his last two races.”

“He has been training well and has done everything we asked for at home, so we have declared him and hopefully he will run well again.”

Mullins also saddles Melon, Bapaume and Tornado Flyer in a race that has already won a record four times, with Sir Des Champs (2012), Vautour (2015), Hercules Black (2016) and Yorkhill (2017) all in gold.

Melon is poised to have his fourth chance at the Festival, as he previously finished second in the Supreme News Obstacle and in the last two Champions Obstacle competitions.

“He has told us he needs two and a half miles. He is in good shape at the Festival and if he has a clear lap, I think he will come close,” Mullins added.

The home team is led by Itchy Feet of Olly Murphy, who impressed to win each of his two fence starts, including Scilly Isles Grade Novice Hunt in Sandown last month.

Murphy said: “I was pleased with the preparation of Itchy Feet. The ground will not be a problem for him if he is calm and I think he was sidelined shortly after his victory at Sandown.”

“I’m not really sure why, as his form of victory was impressive; despite making a mistake on the penultimate, he kept running.”

“It is very exciting to have my first Grade One winner be a live player for a degree at the Festival.

“I really think this race will fit in and, although there are some interesting horses out there, it wouldn’t change our son.”

Colin Tizzard-trained backup tackle won the hurdles of Grade One starters in Aintree and Punchestown last spring, but so far has failed to translate that level into bigger hurdles.

The six-year-old boy won the pursuit of Rising Stars starters in Wincanton in his penultimate start, but he was a possible favorite at another Grade Two in Newbury in late November and has not been seen in competitive action since.

Joe Tizzard, his father’s aide, said: “He’s a tough horse in the winter and wants spring soil. This race may come soon enough for him and we would love to have some preparation for him but the terrain was bad.

“He’s a double Grade One winner at Aintree and Punchestown and is a very good horse in his time.”

Other contestants include Nicky Henderson’s Mr. Fisher and Gordon Elliott’s Merccial Samcro.

The latter underwent wind surgery after Faugheen landed him in Limerick over the Christmas period and offers a second victory at the Festival after his triumph at Ballymore 2018.