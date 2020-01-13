Fausto Segura dies at the age of 23

January 13 (UPI) – Fausto Segura, 23, died on the weekend, the team said on Monday.

League sources told ESPN Deportes that Segura had been killed in a traffic accident in his hometown of Barahona, Dominican Republic, on Sunday evening.

“The Washington Nationals are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Fausto Segura, a 23-year-old pitcher who has spent the 2019 season with our season partner Auburn Doubledays,” said a statement. “He was loved throughout our organization by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with.

“We express our deepest sympathy for Fausto’s family, friends and relatives in their mourning period.”

Right-handed Segura signed a contract with the Nationals in 2017 and has spent the last three seasons in the organization’s minor league. He spent the 2019 season in the A-Class New York Penn League with the Auburn Doubledays, posting a 2-0 record and 3.21 ERA in 17 reliefs.

We are deeply saddened by the death of Fausto Segura, an All Star of the New York Penn League of 2019. He is very much missed and we think of his family during this time. pic.twitter.com/UajGMGSBzf – Auburn Doubledays (@Doubledays) January 13, 2020

Segura previously worked for Washington in the Dominican Summer League 2017 and the Gulf Coast League 2018.