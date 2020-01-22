Favona, Auckland, homicide: innocent mother shot dead in ‘false identity’ case

Meliame Fisi’ihoi was sleeping in the living room of her house in south Auckland when there was a knock on the front door.

Opening this door would be his last act; she was shot at point-blank range through a crack in a side window – a bullet that could have been aimed at one of her sons.

A source said that the death of Herald Fisi’ihoi was a case of mistaken identity – the shooter was heard calling one of his adult sons shortly before the fatal shot.

“They were knocking on the door. She got up and … just said that (her son) was not there.

“They insisted and then she went to open the door and – bang.”

It has been a week since the 57-year-old mother and respected member of the Tongan community of Auckland was killed in the early hours of the morning at her home in Favona.

A few days after his murder, graffiti, including the words “Aroha Black Power”, was spray painted on a hangar next to the house.

The shooting took place on the same property as the emergency services were called last month when a man – believed to be Fisi’ihoi’s son – was shot.

No one has yet been arrested for shooting, and the person (s) responsible are still on the run, with police treating Fisi’ihoi’s death as a homicide.

Police were called to Calthorp Close’s house for the second time in a month just before 3 am last Wednesday after receiving information about a gunshot.

It is understood that the son was recently released from prison and is also the same man who was killed last month. He suffered serious injuries but is recovering.

The source said that a request for police protection had been made for the son so that he could attend his mother’s funeral this week.

“(He) is the real person they are trying to reach – the people who are mad at him.

“He was a long time gang member … but I think he changed gangs,” said the source.

Meliame Fisi’ihoi, 57, died when she was shot dead at her home in Calthorp Close, Favona, on Wednesday. Photo / Givealittle

“He’s taking it a little hard now because it cost his mother his life.”

Fisi’ihoi has been described as a woman known for her loving and caring nature and deeply involved in the local Tongan community.

She was also an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“She was just an innocent mom. She has nothing to do with her son’s activities. That’s why it’s a shock.”

The source said that the relatives were trying to understand why the alleged shooter decided to shoot.

“We think the shooter is probably a prospect with the other group and has probably panicked.

Before the incident, extended family members from abroad had started arriving as the birthday celebrations of Fisi’ihoi’s mother-in-law, who celebrated her 90th birthday over the weekend, approached.

The event, which was to take place last Saturday, has been canceled because the family is now in mourning.

Police will lock up and keep property where a man was shot dead last month. Meliame Fisi’ihoi was found dead on the same property last week. Photo / NZH

Neighbors are scared

A street resident, who asked not to be named, said there was a lot of fear and frustration among her neighbors.

The first shooting incident was serious enough, but the second pointed out that the police had not caught the original shooter, she said.

“I only hope that justice will be done to the woman who lost her life and that her family will one day find some kind of peace.”

Māngere MP Aupito William Sio said he knew community members were “genuinely afraid” but wanted to reassure them that there was now a strong police presence in the area.

“This kind of behavior is intolerable.

“The community doesn’t like it, we don’t want it and whatever excuses people might have for getting involved in criminal activity, I think people should have seen that there was a role model so far – that family members have died as a result of the actions of others. “

He encouraged anyone with information about criminal activity to come forward – even if it was anonymous.

“I know it is sometimes difficult to talk to your loved ones or your loved ones, but … they do not help them at all, by hiding them.

“When we remain silent about this evil that has been committed, we also participate and allow it to happen.”

Manukau County Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said police are still trying to identify the person (s) responsible for Fisi’ihoi’s death.

“The police keep an open mind around the motive at this point and I reiterate that anyone with information regarding this matter should contact the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Manukau County Police on (09) 261 1321, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

