Favorite comedy of the actors, lentil soup and vaccine hope

Favorite routines for comedians

The cliché that laughter is the best remedy, however, has the truth. Cheer on your funnybone in plague with a compilation of stand-up routines chosen by comedians as their all time favorites, from Eddie Murphy on Rocky at Eddie Izzard on pocket knives.

Phil Wang chose the American comedian Andy Daly’s five-minute stand-up simulation over nothing at all – which he describes as very funny, but also technically interesting to see the stand-up stripped of content. Michelle Wolf’s Wives Are Their Own Worst Enemies Routine is funny and wise, says Lou Sander, and occurs to both men and women. Read it here

A good story of support

Aside from conspiracy and hate theories, Twitter often shows us the goodness of our community. This thread tells a moving story: Lauren Casey @Lozzakc, tells us that she received an accidental call from a “charming 84 year old man named Jack” who rang when he thought it was the number of his local Garda station. He said he was too scared to go out and that he really wanted the newspaper. They ended up having a great conversation on the phone. She is in Wicklow and offered to call her local Garda station in Carlow to see if anyone could leave her a paper.

Seven hours later, Jack called her back to tell her that a gardener by the name of Darren, brought her the paper, went to the store to buy her yogurt, and gave her her personal number to call. he needed something else. A great story of community support @GardaTraffic.

Missing an ingredient? no problem

The regularly empty shelves of flour and eggs in supermarkets nowadays suggest that many of us cook more often at home – a positive result in the middle of Covid-19 (despite the weight gain). But, as going out to stores quickly for a missing ingredient is an activity now temporarily reserved for history, what happens when you don’t have an apparently essential ingredient for a recipe?

The Guardian compiled 23 cake recipes who offer helpful advice to bakers when you miss something. There is a lemon cake with cannellini beans, ground almonds and four eggs for when there is no flour.

Alternatives to refined sugar include syrups (maple, agave, date), fruit (dried and fresh) and sweet root vegetables (carrots, sweet potatoes). And he cites a vegan tip useful for cooking during egg famine: you mix 1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flax seeds with 3 tablespoons water and set aside for 15-20 minutes for a “vegan egg” in brownies or bread cakes.

Freebag

The play Fleabag by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one of the hottest theater performances of 2019 with a sold out hall at Wyndham’s Theater in London, will be streamed online to raise funds for those affected by Covid-19 . Story of a “sort of woman living her way of life”, written and performed by Waller-Bridge, and directed by Vicky Jones, the play won the Edinburgh Fringe Waller-Bridge for the first time in 2013 and served as the basis to the first television series.

Revenue to charities, including the National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, Acting for Others (providing support to theater workers when needed) and a special Fleabag support fund, which will distribute grants of £ 2,500 to freelancers working in the British theater industry.

Fleabag can be streamed on Soho theater’s On Demand and from April 10 on other sites including Amazon Prime Video.

Hope vaccine

There is more “compelling” and encouraging evidence that the BCG vaccine, used to fight tuberculosis, could also protect against Covid-19 and significantly reduce mortality rates in countries with high levels of immunization.

A study of 178 countries, carried out by Irish consultant urologist Paul Hegarty of Mater Hospital Dublin, in collaboration with epidemiologists from the University of Texas at Houston, shows that countries with vaccination programs – including Ireland – have far fewer cases of coronavirus by a factor of 10, compared to those where BCG programs are no longer deployed. This translates into a mortality rate which can be 20 times lower, reports Irish Times science editor Kevin O’Sullivan.

The “correlation” study, which should be published soon by the journal PLOS, is largely statistical and contains warnings due to the possibility of confounding factors. The non-specific immune benefits of BCG have been known for decades. Introduced to Ireland in 1937, it has a solid safety record, and recent studies show that revaccination is safe.

Turkish spiced lentil soup with fresh herbs and yogurt, served with toast.

A perfect recipe

Star chef Ahmet Dede’s spicy lentil soup proves that store cupboard recipes can be spicy. Our kitchen cabinet recipe today is a staple in his country of origin, Turkey, and a dish he grew up eating.

Using lentils, spices, tomato puree and yogurt, this seems like the perfect recipe – a winning mix of simple, tasty ingredients using ingredients that you probably have on hand.