FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A FAX bus is in will need of repairs just after it was rear-finished by an additional vehicle.

Fresno law enforcement say the bus was parked at the bus end on Shaw and Angus in northeast Fresno when it was strike.

They say the driver of the car tried out heading about the bus but finished up clipping the back again of it.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital right after a complaint of suffering.

No 1 on the bus was injured.