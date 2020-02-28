Fb bans deceptive posts, Coronavirus outbreak bulletins – Up News Details Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Data) – Coronavirus outbreak is putting Fb on large inform.

The social media large claims they are banning any deceptive promoting or wrong promises about the coronavirus,

%MINIFYHTML71d5d88c3721f8df3236eda73784bea213% %MINIFYHTML71d5d88c3721f8df3236eda73784bea214%

This contains statements for clinical therapies, conspiracy theories and cures.

%MINIFYHTML71d5d88c3721f8df3236eda73784bea215%

%MINIFYHTML71d5d88c3721f8df3236eda73784bea216%

Fb says this applies to the two paid ads and unpaid posts from consumers.