Fb bans deceptive posts, Coronavirus outbreak bulletins – Up News Details Detroit

%MINIFYHTML71d5d88c3721f8df3236eda73784bea211%
%MINIFYHTML71d5d88c3721f8df3236eda73784bea212%
(DETROIT Up News Data) – Coronavirus outbreak is putting Fb on large inform.
The social media large claims they are banning any deceptive promoting or wrong promises about the coronavirus,
%MINIFYHTML71d5d88c3721f8df3236eda73784bea213%%MINIFYHTML71d5d88c3721f8df3236eda73784bea214%
This contains statements for clinical therapies, conspiracy theories and cures.
%MINIFYHTML71d5d88c3721f8df3236eda73784bea215%
%MINIFYHTML71d5d88c3721f8df3236eda73784bea216%
Fb says this applies to the two paid ads and unpaid posts from consumers.