fb-cancels-f8-meeting-in-san-jose-in-excess-of-coronavirus-issues

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook says it is canceling its once-a-year F8 conference in San Jose owing to coronavirus considerations.

The Menlo Park centered organization produced the announcement Thursday, contacting it “a challenging call to make.”

“In gentle of the rising problems all over COVID-19, we have made the difficult final decision to cancel the in-man or woman ingredient of F8 this 12 months, in purchase to prioritize the overall health and security of our developer associates, staff and everybody who allows place F8 on,” mentioned Fb in a assertion.

The once-a-year developer conference was established to choose area May possibly 5-6 at the San Jose McEnery Conference Middle.

“In spot of the in-individual F8 celebration, we’re organizing other approaches for our group to get jointly by a combo of domestically hosted gatherings, movies and live streamed content material. We will share additional facts on our options for F8 in the coming months,” reported Fb.

The organization also canceled its International Marketing and advertising Summit in San Francisco established to just take position in March because of to general public wellbeing hazards relevant to coronavirus.