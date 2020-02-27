[fb-cancels-yearly-developer-meeting-amid-coronavirus-fears]



(Reuters) – Fb Inc claimed on Thursday it would cancel its annual developer convention, F8 2020, amid climbing issues of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In location of the in-particular person F8 function, we’re scheduling other methods for our local community to get jointly by means of a combo of domestically hosted gatherings, movies and dwell streamed information,” stated Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, director of system partnership.

The meeting, which attracted 5,000 people today from about the globe past 12 months, was scheduled to be held on Might five and 6 at San Jose, California.

