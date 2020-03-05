[fb-confirms-contractor-in-seattle-diagnosed-with-covid-19]

Fb said it has notified staff, introducing that workers in all Seattle spots had been currently being inspired to do the job from house until eventually the close of the thirty day period. — Reuters pic

SEATTLE, March 5 — Fb Inc today confirmed that a contractor at a Seattle business office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and the social media big said it would near that locale until eventually March nine.

“A contractor dependent in our Stadium East business office has been identified with the Covid-19,” a spokeswoman reported in an emailed statement.

Facebook reported it has notified staff, incorporating that staff in all Seattle destinations were being currently being inspired to function from property right up until the finish of the thirty day period.

Seattle in Washington point out has the greatest focus of coronavirus scenarios verified to date in the United States.

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday noted the first circumstance of the virus among its US staff members.

The information of the Fb contractor being identified with the coronavirus was to start with reported by Bloomberg. — Reuters