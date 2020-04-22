Fb-Jio deal receives the thumbs up, Lalu assaults Nitish govt, Lata Mangeshkar wants ACP Pradyuman’s assist

File picture of Fb Inc. CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg | Marlene Awaad | Bloomberg

New Delhi: Earth Working day needs, vicious stings and cryptic barbs. Coronavirus was intended to be free of charge of politics but as you can see, it is deeply contaminated.

Initially off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks ‘Mother Nature’ on Earth Working day, and offers a “shout out” to health care personnel.

On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our earth for the abundance of care & compassion. Permit us pledge to function in the direction of a cleaner, healthier & much more prosperous world.

A shout out to all these performing at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. #EarthDay2020

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

The Dalai Lama has his have Earth Day hopes which every person ought to concur to satisfy.

We can no extended exploit the assets of this earth—the trees, the water, and other all-natural resources—without any care for coming generations. Common feeling tells us that except we improve, we will not endure. This Earth Working day let us solve to reside in harmony with mother nature.

— Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) April 22, 2020

Previous J&K Main Minister and PDP main Mehbooba Mufti, who’s still under detention, requires potent objection to the arrest of a third journalist in the Kashmir valley who’s been booked beneath the stringent anti-terror UAPA regulation.

https://twitter.com/MehboobaMufti/standing/1252649231858442240?s=20

Activist Shehla Rashid, as you’d expect, raises inquiries about ‘democracy’ after the motion from journalists.

Authorities of India ought to just ban journalism in Kashmir. This facade of becoming a democracy will make idealistic young persons consider up journalism, and they conclude up criminalised, jailed or assassinated. You won’t be able to charge journalists with this sort of draconian legal guidelines and also be a ‘democracy.’

— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) April 22, 2020

Former Bihar main minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been in jail considering the fact that 2017, provides Main Minister Nitish Kumar’s federal government a black tick mark in its managing of the coronavirus disaster.

Nitish’s over-all managing is a even larger disaster thn #COVID19 .The worst affectees of this disaster are lousy & daily wagers.He has fully ignored & disowned them by co-opting BJP’s ideology of caring only abt affluent.Kursi is supreme for him,he can’t compromise & stay devoid of it https://t.co/5uy2USixQ6

— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) April 21, 2020

Also, Congress leader Hardik Patel scolds the Gujarat govt, for its alleged failure to offer with the corona crisis.

गुजरात सरकार ने कोरोना मरीज़ों के लिए निजी अस्पताल के दरवाज़े खोलें हैं, लेकिन निजी अस्पताल वाले मनमानी से फ़ी ( एक दिन के 50 हज़ार ) माँग रहे हैं। गुजरात सरकार अपनी जिम्मदारियों से भाग रही हैं एवं कोरोना महामारी से लड़ने के लिए एक भी योजना नहीं हैं। गुजरात मॉडल का पर्दाफ़ाश हैं।

— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) April 22, 2020

Advocate Prashant Bhushan bemoans the recent condition of the Supreme Courtroom.

I have watched the Supreme Court docket because the Unexpected emergency. The sort of abject surrender to the govt that we are seeing currently was not noticed even throughout the Unexpected emergency. Most judges have absolutely neglected their oath to guard the Constitution & elementary legal rights of men and women. Pathetic!

— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 21, 2020

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shares the contents of his letter to the PM. He requests some loving care…

https://twitter.com/bhupeshbaghel/position/1252863142666747908?s=20

Mumbai Law enforcement is practically nothing if not first on Twitter. Below, it remembers Tom and Jerry animator Gene Deitch.

You really do not have to have to stage out of the household for journey – thank you for this invaluable concept, Mr. Deitch! #RIPGeneDeitch #NoCatAndMouseWithCorona #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/F5AXkPA1m7

— Mumbai Law enforcement (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

Comic Atul Khatri is amused by the latest Facebook-Reliance Jio offer.

Fb buys 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio for USD 5.7 Billion

Terrific news!

Have faith in a Gujjubhai to near the deal when 1 USD = 77 INR 🙂

— Atul Khatri (@one particular_by_two) April 22, 2020

Having said that, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra congratulates Mukhesh Ambani on the offer for a patriotic rationale.

Jio’s deal with Fb is fantastic not just for the two of them. Coming as it does throughout the virus-crisis, it is a powerful signal of India’s economic great importance article the crisis. It strengthens hypotheses that the earth will pivot to India as a new development epicentre. Bravo Mukesh! https://t.co/5rIi6WOjWf

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 22, 2020

Delhi Wellness Minister, Satyendar Jain shares ‘happiness therapy’ courses in the corona ward of Delhi government’s Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurvedic Institute.

https://twitter.com/SatyendarJain/position/1252884106087550976?s=20

Bharat Ratna and celebrity singer Lata Mangeshkar has a smaller request from ‘ACP Pradyuman’ of CID fame on his birthday. Discover out what it is….

Namaskar. Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Most important unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana pic.twitter.com/Fn2lR7IAqW

— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 21, 2020

And ultimately a cryptic tweet by WHO Main Tedros. What do you feel he suggests? ACP Pradyuman please aid.

Forgive.

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 21, 2020

With inputs from Yimkumla Longkumer

