SINGAPORE, Feb 19 — Facebook Inc reported it was “deeply concerned” about a Singapore authorities order to block obtain to a site page on its social media web page underneath a controversial fake information law.

The governing administration had requested Facebook this 7 days to block the States Times Review’s web page in Singapore, stating the site experienced repeatedly conveyed falsehoods and experienced not complied with any of the instructions that it had been served with beneath the Safety from On the net Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

Fb claimed in an e-mailed assertion it was legally compelled to restrict access to the page.

“We believe orders like this are disproportionate and contradict the government’s declare that Pofma would not be applied as a censorship device.

“We’ve frequently highlighted this law’s prospective for overreach and we are deeply worried about the precedent this sets for the stifling of liberty of expression in Singapore,” it added.

The government did not immediately answer to requests for comment.

The States Periods Review, run by Australia-primarily based Singaporean political activist Alex Tan, is recognised for its outspoken, anti-institution content articles.

It has been censured less than the bogus information law 3 occasions, most not too long ago for content criticising Singapore’s managing of the coronavirus outbreak, which the authorities explained contained “solely bogus” data.

The faux news regulation, noticed as 1 of the most much-achieving of its sort, arrived into influence in October amid issue among the rights teams and opposition politicians it could be used to silence criticism of the government.

The authorities has denied these kinds of tips indicating the regulation only tackles falsehoods and that genuine criticism and absolutely free speech would not be afflicted.

While most of the initial takes advantage of of the legislation involved political opposition figures, the governing administration has been invoking it towards misinformation about the coronavirus around the final several weeks. — Reuters