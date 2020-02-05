FBI Director Sashays on questions about politicized investigations

The director of the FBI danced on Wednesday about whether President Donald Trump or someone in his administration had asked the Bureau for investigations in retaliation for Trump’s dismissal.

There are reports that Trump is seeking to recover members of Congress and others involved in his removal. For example, an anonymous source quoted in private conversations told Vanity Fair that “Trump had called people and told them to sue (former national security adviser John) Bolton.”

But when the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler (D-NY), spoke about the report in a hearing on Wednesday, FBI director Christopher Wray did not respond directly.

“Has the president, the attorney general, or any other government official asked the FBI to investigate Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, John Bolton, or any member of Congress?” request.

Wray chuckled slightly, then said, “I have assured Congress, and I can assure Congress today that the FBI will only open fact and law-based investigations and proper preaching.”

Nadler understood this, he said. “And I suppose it is correct that neither the president, the attorney general, nor any other administrative official asked the FBI to open inappropriate political investigations?”

Again, Wray did not exactly answer the question.

“And no one asked me to investigate anything other than fact, law and proper preaching,” he said.

– Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) February 5, 2020