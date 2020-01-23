FBI missed judge’s deadline to hand over Kushner’s interview notes to Mueller Probe

Last week, the FBI failed to comply with US district judge Reggie Walton’s order to give CNN and Buzzfeed News the notes of the agency’s interviews with senior White House adviser Jared Kushner in the Robert Mueller Special Council investigation.

Justice Department lawyer Courtney Enlow told CNN on Wednesday that a “member of the intelligence community” must review the memos and make certain redactions first.

The memos “will be published with the appropriate deletions” thereafter, said Enlow without giving a precise timetable.

Walton has ordered the FBI to hand over interview notes from Mueller’s witnesses to CNN and the Buzzfeed News case lawsuit. He gave to the intelligence agency on January 17 to hand over all the documents requested to the two media outlets.

Several batches of documents have already been released, including memos from interviews with White House adviser Stephen Miller and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.