FBI offers $ 20,000 reward for man wanted in 2004 murders

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The FBI is now offering a $ 20,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of a man wanted for the murder of his ex-wife and another man in Bakersfield in 2004.

Authorities continue to search for Gustavo Ubaldo Soria, 49.

Gustavo Ubaldo Soria, photographed in 2012 / Photo: FBI

Gustavo Ubaldo Soria, photographed in 2000 / Photo: FBI

Soria is wanted on two counts of murder and illegal flight in order to avoid prosecution. He would be in Mexico, according to the FBI.

Pamela Soria / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

He is accused of killing his ex-wife, Pamela Soria, in block 3700 of Wyndham Way, and of going to the home of another man and killing him on September 23, 2004.

The FBI says Soria fled to Mexico in a rental car that was later found in Tijuana, Mexico.

Gustavo Ubaldo Soria is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Soria’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield police at 327-7111 or contact the FBI in Sacramento at 916-746-7000. You can also send an online tip anonymously to the FBI on this site.