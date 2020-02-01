FBI translator who lied to hear himself convicted on admission

February 1 (UPI) – A federal judge in Virginia sentenced a former FBI translator to one year suspended for covering up personal contacts with a terrorist suspect.

Abdirizak Wehelie, 68, of Burke, Virginia, pleaded guilty in November of having made false statements. The judge also fined him $ 1,000.

Prosecutors said the case boasted of an incident in which Wehelie translated messages in 2016 that were obtained through the judicial surveillance of a suspect’s cell phone. unidentified man, “and Wehelie did not notice that he was the intended recipient of the message.

When the investigators interviewed him, he made phone calls to the suspect and added that he knew the suspect, but not very well. He later admitted that the two had known each other for years and had been in contact by phone since 2010.

Prosecutors said the charges relate to allegations made by the suspect, identified as Person A in court records, when an American resident tried to travel to Somalia to join the al-Shabab terrorist group.