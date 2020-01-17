FBI wants to keep states updated on election violations: AP sources

WASHINGTON – The FBI pledges to notify state officials of any changes to its policies if local electoral systems are violated, federal officials told The Associated Press.

In the past, the FBI has warned local governments of attacks on their electoral system without automatically sharing this information with the state. This meant that government officials left in the dark might be able to confirm the accuracy of the election results without realizing that there had been problems in individual counties. The warning from local governments about violations, but not from states, was in line with the FBI’s policy of protecting the privacy and identity of the actual hacking victim.

The change is intended to strengthen federal-state cooperation, which has often been difficult on electoral matters, and is one of several efforts by the government to rethink how and with whom information about cyber threats is shared. Some local officials in the past have complained about the federal government’s lack of information, although cooperation has improved before the 2020 elections, with concerns that Russia or another nation might try to manipulate the vote.

The policy change was shared with state officials on Thursday and should be released later that day. Senior officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice described the outline on condition of anonymity prior to official release.

As part of the new protocol, the FBI will continue to alert counties that are first affected by violations. The top election officer of a state, in most cases the Secretary of State, is notified either at the same time or shortly thereafter.

Officials say their goal is to raise the alarm louder and at higher levels of government than in previous years to ensure that information about efforts to interfere in the elections reaches those who need them most and who have the best resources to deal with it.

This is particularly important as federal officials believe that Russian agents searched for weaknesses in electoral systems in all 50 states in 2016.

Although the change in policy means that a wider audience of government officials will experience any intrusion, it does not guarantee that the American public will.

FBI officials say they will continue to protect the privacy of individual victims of hacking, including government offices or local electoral systems, by not disclosing their identity to the public. It is up to the election officials whether they have been hacked or working with the FBI.

This stance has led to disputes between federal law enforcement agencies and state and local officials. For example, the public still does not know which two counties of Florida were injured by Russian agents in 2016, and members of the Congress delegation said that federal officials prevented them from sharing this information after a meeting they attended.

The FBI policy does not cover more routine cyber activities, e.g. B. searching for network vulnerabilities. However, this would also include sophisticated spear phishing campaigns designed to get employees to reveal their credentials, and other actions that officials consider to be particularly alarming and questionable must be communicated to both the county and the state become.

The policy comes two months after the Office of the Director of the National Intelligence Service has published a comprehensive framework for the manner and circumstances in which the public is informed about foreign election problems, with general considerations for government consideration.

“What I want for the American electorate is that they understand these threats that they have heard so often that they have used resources,” said DNI chief election officer Shelby Pierson at a conference week. “With the confidence of knowing these threats, they are empowered to participate in the process.”

When notifying states, an FBI official said there was a lack of clarity in the past about who receives information and under what circumstances – issues that the new directive is intended to address. The official said politics should ensure that one party does not hear it from the other before it hears it from the federal government.

Some states have tackled the problem on their own. At least two states, Colorado and Iowa, have already put in place policies to force local officials to inform the state of alleged violations of the electoral system.