Picture by PAU BARRENA/AFP by means of Getty Images

CLÁSICO PREVIEW: Genuine Madrid v Barça – FC Barcelona

A report fifth consecutive Liga gain at the Bernabéu would ship the Catalans 5 points clear at the major of the table

The FC Barcelona squad for El Clásico – FC Barcelona

Quique Setién has named his 18 man squad for the Sunday’s sport in opposition to Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabéu

Lewis Hamilton backing Barça to get Clásico – FC Barcelona

The six time Formulation one earth winner predicts a three-1 gain for Setién’s staff from True Madrid on Sunday

Barça v Leganés kick off time confirmed – FC Barcelona

The blaugranes will host the Madrid club on Sunday 22 March at 9pm CET at Camp Nou

Setién: I will are living the Clasico as if it was my debut as a player – Activity

Barcelona mentor Quique Setién spoke to La Vanguardia forward of his 1st Clasico as a supervisor. “I am mindful of the significance of the video game and I want to win it, but I’ll dwell it as if it was my debut as a player, satisfied,” he stated.

Quique Setien on why Riqui Puig has shed minutes – Activity

Barcelona mentor Quique Setién told La Vanguardia on Saturday the reasons that Riqui Puig has shed minutes at the club.

Luis Suarez: If Barcelona builds a aggressive workforce, Messi will stay for daily life – Soccer Espana

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has named on the club to invest this summer, to construct a aggressive adequate crew to keep Lionel Messi.