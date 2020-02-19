[FC Barcelona Information: 19 February 2020]

Photograph by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto through Getty Illustrations or photos

Messi wins the Laureus award for ‘Best Sportsman of the Year’ – FC Barcelona

The Argentine shares the award with Lewis Hamilton and makes historical past by starting to be the initial soccer player to gain the prize

The lowdown on SSC Napoli – FC Barcelona

Belgian star strikers, Diego Maradona, a new mentor and welcoming conferences in the United states – a short seem at Barça’s Champions League last 16 opponents

Back at do the job – FC Barcelona

Araujo, Monchu, Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati be a part of the initial workforce for Tuesday’s coaching session

Leo Messi: It is an honour to acquire a Laureus award – Activity

On the 20th anniversary of the Laureus awards, considered the Oscars of activity, Leo Messi and Lewis Hamilton had been the huge winners at the gala in Berlin.

How Bartomeu’s meeting with Barça’s captains went after Barçagate – Activity

FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has acted to conclude the controversy which commenced when Cadena SER claimed the club paid I3 Venturas, a enterprise, to build poisonous posts aimed at the board’s enemies. Among the those people targeted had been Leo Messi and Gerard Pique.

Roger Marti: Barca? Levante don’t want to market me – Sport

Roger Marti spoke about Barcelona’s curiosity in him as a alternative for Ousmane Dembele, out injured. “In the conclude on Tuesday they received in call with me as a result of my agent (Jose Rodri) and he advised me that Barca are interested in me,” he informed Superdeporte.

Barcelona: Santos desire Barcelona shell out a additional 4.5 million euros for Neymar transfer | MARCA in English

Santos have demanded Barcelona spend a additional 4.5 million euros as component of Neymar’s transfer to the Camp Nou in 2013.