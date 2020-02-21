[FC Barcelona Information: 21 February 2020]

Image by Pedro Salado/High quality Sport Photos/Getty Visuals



Braithwaite ‘honoured to engage in with ‘best ever’ Lionel Messi at Barcelona | Football Espana

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite has been conversing about the prospect of taking part in with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. He reported: “He is definitely the best participant in record, so it is a great honour to have the possibility to engage in with him. It’s a fantastic second for me and I can always say that I played with him.”

Abidal admits his miscalculation in the Messi disaster | Activity

Eric Abidal has admitted he built a miscalculation by publicly criticised the Barcelona players in an job interview which brought an indignant response from Lionel Messi. He stated: “I’ve uncovered numerous points in several times and inner factors should really be dealt with internally and not in the media.”

Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez score on the day of Braithwaite’s Barcelona presentation | Marca

Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez ended up both equally on concentrate on in the Europa League on the working day Martin Braithwaite was introduced at Barca. Ruiz scored in Braga’s 3-two defeat to Rangers at Ibroz, though Perez netted the winner for Roma in opposition to Gent.

A new concept from Luis Suarez about his restoration | Sport

Luis Suarez has posted a refreshing update on his restoration from knee medical procedures on social media. The striker has been doing the job out in the gym and wrote: “Each working day heading past new markers.” He hopes to return three weeks in advance of schedule.

Rivaldo: I neither realize nor concur with Braithwaite’s signing | Marca

Previous Barcelona star Rivaldo has criticised the club’s signing of Martin Braithwaite. The Brazilian said: “Honestly, I neither realize nor agree with [Braithwaite’s] signing for many factors. For starters, since this signing was created outside the house the window and, in addition, because Barcelona could have preferred a kid from La Masia alternatively of [making] this transfer.”

Barca president Bartomeu admits Braithwaite transfer unfair on Leganes | Target

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted his club’s signing of Martin Braithwaite is unfair on Leganes as they just cannot bring in a substitution. He defined: “We have compensated the clause next the regulations, though we believe that that it must be revised because it is not fair that Leganes can’t now signal any one.”