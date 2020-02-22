[FC Barcelona Information: 22 February 2020]

Picture by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Photos
A spherical-up of the hottest Barcelona information and transfer rumors
Braithwaite named in the squad – FC Barcelona
Newly signed Danish striker and Akieme of Barça B characteristic in Quique Setién’s programs for Saturday towards Eibar
PREVIEW | Barça v Eibar
Ahead of the return of the Champions League, there’s a very important Liga fixture at Camp Nou
Napoli’s comeback acquire just before going through Barça – FC Barcelona
The Italian facet defeat Brescia (1-two) on Serie A’s 25th match day of 2019/20
The lowdown on Eibar – FC Barcelona
Subsequent up at Camp Nou its the team from the Basque Region that also wears blaugrana. Right here are all the facts…
Gennaro Gattuso: Napoli will engage in our playing cards towards Barcelona – Soccer Espana
Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso insisted his crew ‘will enjoy our cards’ for their Champions League clash versus Spanish champions Barcelona.
Carles Perez slams Barcelona next January exit – Soccer Espana
Former Barcelona striker Carles Perez has hit out at the club subsequent his controversial January exit from the La Liga club.