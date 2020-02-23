[FC Barcelona Information: 23 February 2020]

Photograph by Pedro Salado/Top quality Sport Illustrations or photos/Getty Illustrations or photos

Barça five- Eibar: Messi masterclass! – FC Barcelona

A to start with-50 % hat-trick from Barça’s captain, a further late on many thanks to an assist from debutant Martin Braithwaite, as nicely as one from Arthur, hand all a few points to the blaugranes

Leo Messi extends direct as leading scorer in La Liga – FC Barcelona

We acquire a search at the stats still left behind by the Argentine’s stellar general performance at against Eibar at Camp Nou

FC Barcelona, the greatest scoring workforce in the record of La Liga … 57 years later on! – FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona surpasses Actual Madrid in the historic standings with 6151 goals in the Spanish top flight

Barça best the table ahead of El Clásico – FC Barcelona

The win towards Eibar, combined with Authentic Madrid’s defeat at Levante, usually means that Quique Setién’s facet are in 1st place in advance of the go to to the Santiago Bernabéu

Excellent debut from Martin Braithwaite – FC Barcelona

The Danish striker arrived on in the 72nd moment to change Griezmann and had a hand in the very last two objectives for Barça

Martin Braithwaite delighted with Barcelona debut – Football Espana

New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite was has spoken of his delight at generating his club debut in the five- La Liga thrashing of Eibar.

Quique Setien praises well timed Barcelona win around Eibar – Soccer Espana

Barcelona manager Quique Setien was delighted as Barcelona warmed up for their Champions League clash with Napoli, with a dominant five- La Liga earn around Eibar.

Barcelona interested in Manchester Metropolis star Bernardo Silva – Football Espana

Barcelona could be tempted to make a summer time move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, in accordance to reports in Uk newspaper the Day-to-day Categorical.