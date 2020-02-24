[FC Barcelona Information: 24 February 2020]

Photograph by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

A spherical-up of the latest Barcelona news and transfer rumors

The squad for Napoli – FC Barcelona

Quique Setién names 21 players in his travelling bash that is heading to Italy for Champions League motion this 7 days

A massive week forward – FC Barcelona

Barça get ready to deal with Napoli in the Champions League and Authentic Madrid in La Liga

Frenkie de Jong impressed by Napoli – FC Barcelona

Dutch midfielder speaks to UEFA about lifetime at Barça, his beginnings in football and his purpose products

Barcelona and Manchester Town quoted €90M for Inter star Milan Skriniar – Soccer Espana

Barcelona have been advised they will have to fork out €90M if they want to convey defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this summer.

Quique Setien phone calls on Barcelona youth gamers for Napoli clash – Football Espana

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has named five B team players in their 21-male squad to facial area Napoli in the Champions League on February 25.

Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto dominated out for a thirty day period – Football Espana

Barcelona have confirmed that defender Sergi Roberto will skip up to a month of first workforce motion because of to an persistent thigh injuries.

Barcelona squad to undergo Coronavirus checks forward of Napoli – Football Espana

Barcelona players will be examined for probable indications of Coronavirus in advance of their Champions League clash with Napoli on February 25.