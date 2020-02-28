[FC Barcelona Information: 28 February 2020]

Photograph by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures

Neymar to take Barcelona to court docket once more, this time for six.five million euros | AS

Neymar has filed a 3rd legal declare versus Barcelona and is trying to find six.five million euros from his previous club, according to El Mundo. The Brazilian desires payment for contingency payments, and the lawful action could threaten his probabilities of returning to the club.

Morientes on the Clasico: I’d favor Braithwaite not to perform | Activity

Previous Actual Madrid striker Fernando Morientes does not want Martin Braithwaite to play in El Clasico. He claimed: “He’s an interesting player for Barca. I really like centre forwards and I imagine the opposition coach finds it harder to protect when there’s somebody leading the line. As a Madridista, I’d want he didn’t play.”

Barcelona’s Braithwaite: “I was in a wheelchair for two years for the reason that of a hip disease” | AS

Martin Braithwaite has supplied an interview to Barcelona the place he’s talked about his challenges as a youngster. He explained: “I was in a wheelchair for two yrs due to the fact of a hip disease. I had to relaxation, I couldn’t force my legs. For a boy or girl like me, who played and cherished football, it was quite tough.”

Konrad de la Fuente’s new offer to be verified in the following several days | Sport

Konrad de la Fuente is established to sign a new offer with the club in the coming days and will be a long-lasting member of Barca B up coming year. The American youngster is witnessed to be completely ready to make the step up, and Barca are eager to preserve hold of 1 of their most promising young gamers.

Barça discards Willian and Atlético goes for him | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona are no extended intrigued in signing Willian from Chelsea. The Brazilian could be on the go in the summer months and has beforehand been joined with the Camp Nou. Atletico Madrid could be a achievable place for the winger.

Schuster: I never consider Madrid or Barca will gain the Champions League | Activity

Bernd Schuster does not feel Barcelona or Serious Madrid will win the Champions League this season. He said: “In basic, they are getting a bad season. Pretty lousy, so I don’t imagine any Spanish workforce will win the Champions League. We did not imagine in Bayern Munich till recently and now you see them and they are accomplishing very nicely.”

Werner waits for Liverpool as Barcelona and Man Utd make their shift | FourFourTwo

Barcelona and Manchester United have both built provides for RB Leipzig ahead Timo Werner, according to The Athletic. However, the Germany international is said to be holding out for Liverpool who are his most popular alternative.