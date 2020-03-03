[FC Barcelona Information: 3 March 2020]

Image by Jose Breton/Photos Action/NurPhoto by means of Getty Photographs

A round-up of the latest Barcelona news and transfer rumors

What’s left in the league for Barça and Genuine Madrid? – FC Barcelona

The two top rated teams face 12 decisive games which will come to a decision the destiny of the La Liga title

Van Gaal: De Jong not as excellent as at Ajax because he is out of placement – Sport

Louis Van Gaal gave his view on Frenkie de Jong’s growth at Barcelona in his part as a commentator for Ziggo Activity for the duration of the Clasico.

Setien’s assistant’s hysteria with the Barça gamers for the duration of Clasico decline – Sport

Quique Setien’s No.two was hysterical all through El Clásico at the Bernabeu. He did not end barking directions and, at the very same time, complaining about and criticising the gamers for issues he failed to like.

Experiences: Barcelona to supply 70 million euros + two players for Lautaro – Sport

Barcelona are planning their offer you for Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan’s Argentine ahead who they want to indication in the summer.

Barcelona: Victor Font: Barcelona board reveals signs of missing a project and is in decrease | MARCA in English

Victor Font has lamented Barcelona’s board for failing to provide the club with an enough challenge. The Catalan prospect for the Blaugrana’s elections which are established to be held in 2021 stressed that the present board’s period is coming to an stop.

Barcelona: Rivaldo: Messi is the only Barcelona participant using accountability with the ball | MARCA in English

Barcelona wasted a wonderful possibility in Sunday’s Clasico, in accordance to the Catalan club’s previous participant Rivaldo.