[FC Barcelona Information: 4 March 2020]

The run in begins at Camp Nou | FC Barcelona

Barça get started the last stage of the year with three out of 4 game titles at residence in a crucial month of March

MLS period kicks off with an FC Barcelona flavour | FC Barcelona

The North The united states based mostly soccer league celebrates 25 yrs with many previous blaugranes associated

Braithwaite visits the museum | FC Barcelona

Barça’s most up-to-date recruit requires a excursion down memory lane to admire the club record that he’ll be hunting to add to

Barcelona worry on growth system for Ansu Fati – Football Espana

There are fears at Barcelona about the administration of teenage attacking star Ansu Fati and his absence of regular soccer.

Barcelona want to signal Valencia winger Ferran Torres – Soccer Espana

Barcelona are interested in signing Valencia winger Ferran Torres this yr and the participant would be eager on the Camp Nou, report El Mundo Deportivo.

L’Equipe blames Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele accidents – Soccer Espana

French newspaper L’Equipe has laid the blame for Ousmane Dembele’s several accidents at the doorway of Barcelona.

Jordi Cruyff: It seems like Barca are in overall chaos | Activity

Previous Barcelona participant Jordi Cruyff is not optimistic about the club at the instant. Speaking to Cadena SER, the son of the famous Johan Cruyff and recently named Ecuador coach, expressed his impression on the recent state of affairs.

Ronald Koeman: I explained no to Barca since I’m with Holland | Activity

It was an unspoken top secret but no lengthier. Ronald Koeman admitted on Tuesday, after the UEFA Nations League draw, that Barcelona offered him a position to change Ernesto Valverde in January.

Atletico Madrid: Rakitic in favour of Atletico Madrid move | MARCA in English

Atletico Madrid have determined Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as a single of their primary targets for the summer months transfer window and have presently educated the Croatian of their fascination as a result of intermediaries.